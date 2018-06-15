The Greatest YouTube Videos Of All Time

The website Thrillist put together a list of the 100 Greatest YouTube Videos of All Time. Here's their Top 10...

1. I Can't Believe You've Done This. A dude gets punched in the face and drops an F-bomb. That's it??!!

2. Nintendo Sixty-FOOOOOOOOOOUR. Two kids excited over a Christmas present.

3. Celery Man. It's an old skit with PAUL RUDD from "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!"

4. Best Street Party Ever - Parents Yet To Find Out. An Australian kid threw a bash while his parents were away that was so massive it ended up on the news. His interview was priceless, but not in a good way.

5. This drummer is at the wrong gig. A cheesy show band plays "Sharp Dressed Man" with a drummer who'd be a better fit for Slayer.

6. Have you ever had a dream like this?. A little kid being ridiculously cute.

7. HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA. Old "He-Man" cartoon characters edited to look like they're singing a disco version of "What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes.

8. GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches. A PSA from the old "GI Joe" cartoon with a new voiceover.

9. UF Police Taser Student During Kerry Forum. This is the infamous "Don't tase me, bro" video.

10. Guy Fieri eating to "Hurt" by Johnny Cash. This one is self-explanatory.

