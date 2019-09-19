The Greatest HBO Characters
Tony Soprano is the GREATEST HBO character EVER!
September 19, 2019
HBO asked viewers to pick their three favorite HBO characters, and one name ran away with it: Tony Soprano from "The Sopranos".
Others receiving a good amount of votes included: Omar Little (Michael K. Williams) from "The Wire" . . . The "Game of Thrones" characters: Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) . . . Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) . . . Jon Snow (Kit Harington) . . . Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) . . . and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) . . . Larry David from “Curb Your Enthusiasm" . . . Ari Gold and Johnny 'Drama' Chase from "Entourage" . . . and one person went REALLY old-school and said Uncle 'Traveling' Matt from "Fraggle Rock", which ran from 1983 to 1987.
Click Here to see more.