The Greatest Hair Metal Albums Of All Time

"Rolling Stone" just put out a list of the 50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums of All Time. Here's the Top 10...

1. "Hysteria", Def Leppard (1987)

2. "Look What the Cat Dragged In", Poison (1986)

3. "Slippery When Wet", Bon Jovi (1986)

4. "Shout at the Devil", Motley Crue (1983)

5. "Skid Row", Skid Row (1989)

6. "Out of the Cellar", Ratt (1984)

7. "Faster Pussycat", Faster Pussycat (1987)

8. "Blow My Fuse", Kix (1988)

9. "Too Fast for Love", Motley Crue (1981)

10. "Long Cold Winter", Cinderella (1988)

