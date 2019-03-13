Giant Steps Annual Trivia Night

Giant Steps is a nonprofit organization that offers a therapeutic school and a specialized summer camp for children and teens with autism spectrum disorders. The programs serve students from the surrounding St. Louis and Illinois region.

Click Here to learn more about the school.

Giant Steps is having their annual TRIVIA NIGHT on April 27th, and they would LOVE to see you there!

The event is located at Giant Steps School, 7281 Sarah Street, Maplewood, Mo 63143.

The trivia starts at 7. $25 per seat, $200 per table. There will be raffles, silent auction items, and so much more!

Please contact [email protected] to reserve a seat today!