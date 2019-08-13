"Friends" Hits Theaters This September

"Friends" premiered on September 22nd, 1994. That means it'll be 25 years old next month. That also means there's a celebration happening. And it's happening in MOVIE THEATERS.

More than a thousand theaters are hosting "Friends 25th: The One with the Anniversary" featuring 12 fan-favorite episodes, plus bonus content like interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

It's happening over three nights: September 23rd, September 28th, and October 2nd.

