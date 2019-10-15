Forgotten Disney Classics

Buzzfeed has a list of some of the stranger inclusions, which are either FORGOTTEN or UNKNOWN to many. Do YOU remember them? Here's just a few...

1. "Perri", 1957 . . . a live-action movie about a squirrel named Perri.

2. "Darby O'Gill and the Little People", 1959 . . . with a young Sean Connery.

3. "Those Calloways", 1965

4. "The Ugly Dachshund", 1966

5. "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes", 1969 . . . starring a young Kurt Russell.

6. "The Barefoot Executive", 1971. . . starring Kurt Russell and a chimp.

7. "The Million Dollar Duck", 1971

8. "Justin Morgan Had a Horse", 1972

9. "The Biscuit Eater", 1972

10. "The Castaway Cowboy", 1974 . . . starring James Garner.

Click Here to see more.