Forgotten Disney Classics

Do you remember these Disney films?

October 15, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Buzzfeed has a list of some of the stranger inclusions, which are either FORGOTTEN or UNKNOWN to many.  Do YOU remember them?  Here's just a few...

1.  "Perri", 1957 . . . a live-action movie about a squirrel named Perri.

2.  "Darby O'Gill and the Little People", 1959 . . . with a young Sean Connery.

3.  "Those Calloways", 1965

4.  "The Ugly Dachshund", 1966

5.  "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes", 1969 . . . starring a young Kurt Russell.

6.  "The Barefoot Executive", 1971. . . starring Kurt Russell and a chimp.

7.  "The Million Dollar Duck", 1971

8.  "Justin Morgan Had a Horse", 1972

9.  "The Biscuit Eater", 1972

10.  "The Castaway Cowboy", 1974 . . . starring James Garner.

