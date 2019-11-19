Feeling Like A Real Grown Up

A recent study polled 1,200 people between the ages of 25 and 45. And 60% said they still don't feel like a REAL "grown-up." Two big reasons: We're taking longer to get married, and we're having kids later in life.

Here are a few of the top youthful activities we don't want to let go of...

1. Going to concerts and festivals.

2. Video games.

3. Collecting things like comic books or baseball cards.

4. Playing board games.

5. Legos.

6. Superhero movies.

7. Theme parks.

The survey also found 88% of, quote, "reluctant adults" mostly still listen to the same music they grew up with.

