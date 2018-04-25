(Dreamstime)

Fast Food Rivals

What items are MORE popular between certain fast food rivals?

April 25, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A new survey put fast food rivals head-to-head and asked people which one is BETTER.  Here are the results...

1.  Better burger . . . It's a virtual TIE between Five Guys and In-N-Out.  (Out of more than 300,000 people, Five Guys led by about 1,000 votes.)

2.  Better fries . . . McDonald's destroys Burger King, 82% to 18%.

3.  Better pizza . . . Domino's beats Pizza Hut, 56% to 44%.

4.  Better coffee . . . Starbucks beats Dunkin' Donuts, 76% to 24%.  And Dunkin' Donuts also lost to Krispy Kreme for "better donuts."

5.  Better sandwich . . . Subway beats Quiznos, 76% to 24%.

6.  Better ice cream . . . Cold Stone beats Baskin-Robbins, 57% to 43%.

7.  Better chicken sandwich . . . Chick-fil-A beats KFC, 68% to 32%

8.  Better shakes . . . Sonic beat Wendy's, 53% to 47%. 

