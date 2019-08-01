"The Fast And The Furious" Movies Ranked

Where Does "Hobbs and Shaw" fit into a ranking of all NINE "Fast & Furious" movies?

August 1, 2019
A website has ranked all nine movies in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, including the new spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw", which hits theaters THIS weekend.  Here's their ranking:

1.  The fifth movie "Fast Five", 2011

2.  The third movie, "Tokyo Drift", 2006

3.  The sixth movie, "Fast & Furious 6", 2013

4.  The new spin-off, "Hobbs and Shaw", 2019

5.  The seventh movie, "Furious 7", 2015

6.  The first movie, "The Fast and the Furious", 2001

7.  The eighth movie, "The Fate of the Furious", 2017

8.  The second movie, "2 Fast 2 Furious", 2003

9.  The fourth movie, "Fast & Furious", 2009

