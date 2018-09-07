Explaining The Mona Lisa's Smile
SCIENCE tries to explain the smile on the Mona Lisa.
September 7, 2018
Art lovers have always obsessed over the Mona Lisa's weird smile. Is she happy, sad, maybe annoyed? Well, two experts say they've finally figured out it: Her smirk was probably due to an underactive THYROID.
Hypothyroidism can weaken the muscles in your face. And they think that's why she's not sporting a bigger smile. It can also cause swollen hands, thinning hair, and a lump in your neck. And they think all those symptoms are visible in the painting too.
