Explaining The Mona Lisa's Smile

SCIENCE tries to explain the smile on the Mona Lisa.

September 7, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Art lovers have always obsessed over the Mona Lisa's weird smile.  Is she happy, sad, maybe annoyed?  Well, two experts say they've finally figured out it:  Her smirk was probably due to an underactive THYROID.

Hypothyroidism can weaken the muscles in your face.  And they think that's why she's not sporting a bigger smile.  It can also cause swollen hands, thinning hair, and a lump in your neck.  And they think all those symptoms are visible in the painting too.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
explaining
Mona Lisa
smile
Courtney & Company