Down To The Last Blockbuster

Even though Blockbuster went under almost five years ago, there were still a handful of stores that survived. Well, that handful is now down to a finger.

The last two Blockbusters in Alaska just announced they're closing their doors by the end of August. And that means there's only ONE Blockbuster left in this entire country, and it's in Bend, Oregon.

On the bright side, the guy who owns that Blockbuster says he's still doing pretty well and he has no plans to shut down anytime soon.

