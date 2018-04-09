Doritos Flavors Ranked

Someone at Thrillist.com just ranked all 16 Doritos flavors. And they put Cool Ranch way down at number 11. The writer admitted he's just not a Ranch guy. But is that really a fair ranking then?

Here are his Top 10...

1. Nacho Cheese

2. Spicy Nacho

3. Salsa Verde

4. Tapatío

5. Dinamita Chile Limon

6. Spicy Sweet Chili

7. Jacked Ranch-Dipped Hot Wings

8. Poppin' Jalapeño

9. Flamas

10. Dinamita Fiery Habanero

