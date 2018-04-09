(Dreamstime)

Doritos Flavors Ranked

Are thse really the BEST tasting Doritos flavors?

April 9, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Someone at Thrillist.com just ranked all 16 Doritos flavors.  And they put Cool Ranch way down at number 11.  The writer admitted he's just not a Ranch guy.  But is that really a fair ranking then? 

Here are his Top 10...

1. Nacho Cheese

2. Spicy Nacho

3. Salsa Verde

4. Tapatío

5. Dinamita Chile Limon

6. Spicy Sweet Chili

7. Jacked Ranch-Dipped Hot Wings

8. Poppin' Jalapeño

9. Flamas

10. Dinamita Fiery Habanero

