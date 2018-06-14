Disney/Pixar Movies Ranked
What are the BEST Disney/Pixar movies?
June 14, 2018
Vulture.com updates its ranking of all the Disney/Pixar movies to accommodate "The Incredibles 2" which comes out this Friday. Here are their TOP 12...
12. Incredibles 2 (2018)
11. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
10. Finding Dory (2016)
9. Up (2009)
8. Ratatouille (2007)
7. Inside Out (2015)
6. Toy Story 3 (2010)
5. The Incredibles (2004)
4. Toy Story 2 (1999)
3. Finding Nemo (2003)
2. Toy Story (1995)
1. WALL-E (2008)
