The Cost Of Entertaining Your Kids This Summer

According to a new study, parents spend an average of $170-a-week entertaining their kids during the summer. That's about $24-a-day.

That includes the cost of things like camps, amusement parks, sports, other activities, movies, new toys and books, trips, and meals out.

On the bright side, once they're back in school, the cost of keeping them entertained drops down to $66-a-week. Which is still a lot, but it's more than $100-a-week less than the summer.

