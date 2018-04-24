(Dreamstime)

Corona-Flavored Gummies

Corona-flavored GUMMIES will be available for Cinco de Mayo!

April 24, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
You can buy Corona-flavored gummy candy for Cinco de Mayo.  But they non-alcoholic, which makes them a lot less fun.

