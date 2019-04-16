The Color Of Your Name

A new study out of the Netherlands found that when some people hear different vowel sounds, our brains associate them with a color. It's true. And you can even use that to figure out what COLOR people associate with your name.

Here's the breakdown...

1. A sounds like red, pink, or orange.

2. E sounds like green and orange.

3. I sounds like green and yellow.

4. O sounds like blue and purple.

5. And U sounds like blue or red.

So if your name is "Jen," that's a green and orange with a dash of yellow name. If your name is "Courtney," that's blue and purple, with a mix of green and orange.

