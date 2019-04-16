The Color Of Your Name
What COLOR is your name?
A new study out of the Netherlands found that when some people hear different vowel sounds, our brains associate them with a color. It's true. And you can even use that to figure out what COLOR people associate with your name.
Here's the breakdown...
1. A sounds like red, pink, or orange.
2. E sounds like green and orange.
3. I sounds like green and yellow.
4. O sounds like blue and purple.
5. And U sounds like blue or red.
So if your name is "Jen," that's a green and orange with a dash of yellow name. If your name is "Courtney," that's blue and purple, with a mix of green and orange.
