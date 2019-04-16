The Color Of Your Name

April 16, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
A new study out of the Netherlands found that when some people hear different vowel sounds, our brains associate them with a color.  It's true.  And you can even use that to figure out what COLOR people associate with your name.

Here's the breakdown...

1.  A sounds like red, pink, or orange.

2.  E sounds like green and orange.

3.  I sounds like green and yellow.

4.  O sounds like blue and purple.

5.  And U sounds like blue or red.

So if your name is "Jen," that's a green and orange with a dash of yellow name.  If your name is "Courtney," that's blue and purple, with a mix of green and orange.

