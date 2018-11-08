Collins Dictionary's "Word Of The Year" For 2018
The FIRST "Word of the Year" is in.
Collins Dictionary picked their Word of the Year for 2018, and they went with . . . "single-use."
The definition is "made to be used only once," and it's come up a lot in discussions about how we're destroying the environment.
Things like Keurig cups and Styrofoam containers are single-use, but the term got the most play earlier this year when cities, states, and businesses started banning plastic straws.
Some of their runners-up this year were #MeToo . . . gaslight . . . whitewash . . . and floss. Yes, like the dance.
Collins Dictionary was also first on its Word of the Year last year, when they went with "fake news."
