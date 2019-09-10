Christian Bale's Batman Advice For Robert Pattinson

Christian Bale says that Robert Pattinson is an "interesting" choice to play Batman, and he has one piece of advice for him.

He said, quote, "Just be able to pee by yourself. You don't feel like a superhero when you aren't able to [pee] by yourself." Obviously, not all superhero suits are created equal in that department.

Christian said he offered the same advice to Ben Affleck.

