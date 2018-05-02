(Dreamstime)

Chipotle's Teacher Appreciation Day Deal

Chipotle has a deal next Tuesday to celebrate teachers.

May 2, 2018
Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal for all teachers next Tuesday as part of Teacher Appreciation Day. 

