"Celebrity Big Brother" Second Season Rumored Cast

Season Two of "Celebrity Big Brother" is a few weeks away on CBS, and the RUMORED cast includes... Caitlyn Jenner and Sean Spicer.

Other possible celelbrity houseguests are:

1. Aubrey O'Day from Danity Kane and "Celebrity Apprentice"

2. Bobby Moynihan from "Saturday Night Live"

3. Former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson

4. Carson Kressley from the original "Queer Eye"

5. Jonathan Bennett from "Mean Girls"

6. Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan

7. Justin Bieber's father-in-law Stephen Baldwin

8. Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. "New York" from "Flavor of Love"

9. Tonya Harding

Click Here to see more.