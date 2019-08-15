Celebrities Who Were Obsessed With "Dungeons & Dragons"

Buzzfeed put together a list of celebrities who were or ARE "Dungeons & Dragons" JUNKIES...

1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt

2. Stephen Colbert

3. Anderson Cooper

4. Joe Manganiello

5. Vin Diesel

6. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

7. Rainn Wilson

8. My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way

9. Former NBA star Tim Duncan

10. "Game of Thrones" showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff (who have both said that the experience helped them as writers, which is really cool!)

