The Biggest Movie Bomb Ever
September 10, 2019
The "Hollywood Reporter" set out to determine the biggest box office BOMB of ALL TIME, and they considered notorious over-priced movies like "Cleopatra" from 1963 and flops like "Heaven's Gate" from 1980.
Ultimately, they decided it was Disney's 2012 movie "John Carter", which cost $263.7 million to make, plus at least $100 million more for marketing. But it only earned $284 million worldwide which was HALF what it would've needed to break even.
That's worse than "Cutthroat Island" in 1995, which reportedly cost $98 million, and up to $115 million when domestic marketing costs are factored in. And yet, the movie only earned $15.7 million WORLDWIDE.
