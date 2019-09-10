The Biggest Movie Bomb Ever

What is the BIGGEST movie BOMB ever?

Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The "Hollywood Reporter" set out to determine the biggest box office BOMB of ALL TIME, and they considered notorious over-priced movies like "Cleopatra" from 1963 and flops like "Heaven's Gate" from 1980.

Ultimately, they decided it was Disney's 2012 movie "John Carter", which cost $263.7 million to make, plus at least $100 million more for marketing.  But it only earned $284 million worldwide which was HALF what it would've needed to break even.

That's worse than "Cutthroat Island" in 1995, which reportedly cost $98 million, and up to $115 million when domestic marketing costs are factored in.  And yet, the movie only earned $15.7 million WORLDWIDE. 

