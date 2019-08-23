The Best Video Games Of All Time

There's a new list of the 50 best video games of ALL TIME, which is based on the games' scores on Metacritic.

It includes games across all platforms, and here's the Top 10, along with some of the platforms its available on:

1. "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time", Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS

2. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2", PlayStation, Dreamcast, Nintendo 64, Xbox

3. "Grand Theft Auto IV", PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

4. "SoulCalibur", Dreamcast, Xbox 360, Xbox One

5. "Super Mario Galaxy", Wii

6. "Super Mario Galaxy 2", Wii

7. "Red Dead Redemption 2", Xbox One, PlayStation 4

8. "Grand Theft Auto V", Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

9. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild", Wii U, Switch

10. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3", PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox, Nintendo 64

