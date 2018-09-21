The Best Trilogies Of All Time

The first three "Indiana Jones" movies topped a poll of the most popular movie trilogies of all time. It's followed by the first three "Jurassic Park" movies and the "Godfather" trilogy. "Star Wars" tied for seventh place.

Here's the Top 10...

1. "Indiana Jones" (1-3), 39%

2. "Jurassic Park" (1-3), 37%

3. "The Godfather", 35%

4. "Back to the Future", 34%

5. (tie) "The Lord of the Rings" and "Die Hard" (1-3), 33%

7. (tie) "Pirates of the Caribbean" and the original "Star Wars" trilogy (1-3), 31%

9. "The Terminator" (1-3), 30%

10. "Toy Story", 29% (Part 4 is coming next year.)

