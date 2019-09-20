The Best Paying Jobs And Compaies In 2019

Here's a list of the best paying jobs and companies in 2019.

September 20, 2019
Here are curently the BEST paying jobs and companies...

The Best Paying Jobs:

1) Physician - $193,415

2) Pharmacy Manager - $144,768

3) Dentist - $142,478

4) Pharmacist - $126,438

5) Enterprise Architect - $122,585

6) Corporate Counsel - $117,588

7) Software Engineering Manager - $114,163

8) Physician Assistant - $113,855

9) Corporate Controller - $113,368

10) Software Development Manager - $109,809

 

The Best Paying Companies:

1) Palo Alto Networks - $170,929

2) NVIDIA - $170,068

3) Twitter - $162,852

4) Gilead Sciences - $162,210

5) Google - $161,254

6) VMware - $158,063

7) LinkedIn - $157,402

8) Facebook - $152,962

9) Salesforce - $150,379

10) Microsoft - $148,06

