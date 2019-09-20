The Best Paying Jobs And Compaies In 2019
Here's a list of the best paying jobs and companies in 2019.
September 20, 2019
The Best Paying Jobs:
1) Physician - $193,415
2) Pharmacy Manager - $144,768
3) Dentist - $142,478
4) Pharmacist - $126,438
5) Enterprise Architect - $122,585
6) Corporate Counsel - $117,588
7) Software Engineering Manager - $114,163
8) Physician Assistant - $113,855
9) Corporate Controller - $113,368
10) Software Development Manager - $109,809
The Best Paying Companies:
1) Palo Alto Networks - $170,929
2) NVIDIA - $170,068
3) Twitter - $162,852
4) Gilead Sciences - $162,210
5) Google - $161,254
6) VMware - $158,063
7) LinkedIn - $157,402
8) Facebook - $152,962
9) Salesforce - $150,379
10) Microsoft - $148,06
