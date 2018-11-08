The Best Original Songs From Animated Movies

Billboard.com put together a list of the 18 BEST original songs from animated movies. The entries span from 1981 to the present, and the only constraint was that the movie couldn't be considered a MUSICAL.

Here are their selections, in no particular order.

1. Imagine Dragons, "Zero", from "Ralph Breaks the Internet"

2. Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower", from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

3. Pharrell, "Happy", from "Despicable Me 2"

4. Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling", from "Trolls"

5. Randy Newman, "You've Got a Friend in Me", from "Toy Story"

6. Tegan and Sara, "Everything is Awesome", from "The LEGO Movie"

7. Counting Crows, "Accidentally in Love", from "Shrek 2"

8. Billy Crystal and John Goodman, "If I Didn't Have You", from "Monsters, Inc."

9. Sia, "Rainbow", from "My Little Pony: The Movie"

10. Sheryl Crow, "Real Gone", from "Cars"

11. Fifth Harmony, "Can You See", from "The Star"

12. Birdy and Mumford & Sons, "Learn Me Right", from "Brave"

13. The Shins, "They'll Soon Discover", from "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie"

14. Grace Potter, "Something That I Want", from "Tangled"

15. Skrillex, "Bug Hunt - Noisia Remix", from "Wreck-It Ralph"

16. Landon Pigg and Lucy Schwartz, "Darling I Do", from "Shrek Forever After"

17. Camille, "Le Festin", from "Ratatouille"

18. Don Felder, "Heavy Metal (Takin' A Ride)", from "Heavy Metal"

