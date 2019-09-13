The Best NFL Quarterbacks Of All Time
Who is the BEST NFL quarterback EVER?
September 13, 2019
To celebrate the 100th year of the NFL, "USA Today" ranked the 100 best NFL quarterbacks of all time. Here's the Top 20...
1. Tom Brady
2. Joe Montana
3. Peyton Manning
4. Brett Favre
5. Drew Brees
6. John Elway
7. Johnny Unitas
8. Dan Marino
9. Bart Starr
10. Roger Staubach
11. Steve Young
12. Terry Bradshaw
13. Fran Tarkenton
14. Aaron Rodgers
15. Jim Kelly
16. Troy Aikman
17. Kurt Warner
18. Ben Roethlisberger
19. Dan Fouts
20. Warren Moon
