The Best NFL Quarterbacks Of All Time

To celebrate the 100th year of the NFL, "USA Today" ranked the 100 best NFL quarterbacks of all time. Here's the Top 20...

1. Tom Brady

2. Joe Montana

3. Peyton Manning

4. Brett Favre

5. Drew Brees

6. John Elway

7. Johnny Unitas

8. Dan Marino

9. Bart Starr

10. Roger Staubach

11. Steve Young

12. Terry Bradshaw

13. Fran Tarkenton

14. Aaron Rodgers

15. Jim Kelly

16. Troy Aikman

17. Kurt Warner

18. Ben Roethlisberger

19. Dan Fouts

20. Warren Moon

