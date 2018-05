Here are the BEST NFL players of the past five years, as voted by the players.

10. Von Miller, OLB Broncos

9. Russell Wilson, QB Seahawks

8. Patrick Peterson, CB Cardinals

7. Richard Sherman, CB 49ers

6. Rob Gronkowski, TE Patriots

5. A.J. Green, WR Bengals

4. Drew Brees, QB Saints

3. J.J. Watt, DE Texans

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB Packers

1. Tom Brady, QB Patriots

