"Lincoln" tops a poll of the "Best Movies about American Presidents".

November 7, 2018
(Photo by Mavericklee/Dreamstime.com)

According to a recent poll, Steven Speilberg's "Lincoln" tops a poll of "The 20 Best Movies About American Presidents".  Here are the Top 10...

10. "PT 109" (1963)

9. "Thirteen Days" (2000)

8. "W." (2008)

7. "Amistad" (1997)

6. "Primary Colors" (1998)

5. "Frost/Nixon" (2008)

4. "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939)

3. "Secret Honor" (1984)

2. "Nixon" (1995)

1. "Lincoln" (2012)

