The Best Movies Of The 2010s

Are these really the BEST movies of the past decade?

November 19, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"The A.V. Club" has ranked the 100 best movies of the 2010s, although they definitely did it from the "serious" movie perspective and did NOT include many blockbusters.

Here's the Top 10:

1.  "Mad Max: Fury Road", 2015

2.  "The Master", 2012

3.  "The Social Network", 2010

4.  "A Separation", 2011

5.  "The Tree of Life", 2011

6.  "Moonlight", 2016

7.  "The Florida Project", 2017

8.  "Frances Ha", 2013

9.  "Phantom Thread", 2017

10.  "Lady Bird", 2017

