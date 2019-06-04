The website The Ringer did a list of the BEST movie cameos of actors playing themselves...

Bill Murray in "Zombieland"

Michael Cera in "This Is the End"

DMX in "Top Five"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in "Airplane!"

David Hasselhoff in "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie"

Eminem in "Funny People"

The Poker Table in "Ocean’s Eleven"

Halsey in "A Star Is Born"

Bob Barker in "Happy Gilmore"

Click Here to see more.