The Best Movie Cameos Of Actors Playing Themselves

Here are some of the BEST moive cameos of actors playing themselves.

June 4, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
The website The Ringer did a list of the BEST movie cameos of actors playing themselves...

Bill Murray in "Zombieland"

Michael Cera in "This Is the End"

DMX in "Top Five"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in "Airplane!"

David Hasselhoff in "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie"

Eminem in "Funny People"

The Poker Table in "Ocean’s Eleven"

Halsey in "A Star Is Born"

Bob Barker in "Happy Gilmore"

