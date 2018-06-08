The Best Heist Movies Of All Time

What are the BEST heist movies of all time?

June 8, 2018
Vulture.com put together a list of "The 25 Best Heist Movies of All Time" in honor of "Oceans 8" hitting theaters.

Here's the Top 10...

1.  Stanley Kubrick's "The Killing", 1956

2.  "Bonnie and Clyde", 1967

3.  The French movie "Rififi", 1955

4.  The "Ocean's 11" remake, 2001

5.  "Inception", 2010

6.  "Out of Sight", 1998. 

7.  "Jackie Brown", 1997

8.  "The Sting", 1973

9.  "Three Kings", 1999. 

10.  "Reservoir Dogs", 1992

