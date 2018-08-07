The Best Fantasy Football Names Of 2018
"USA Today" put together a list of the '15 Best 2018 Fantasy Football Team Names' that they've come across...
1. Garoppolypse Now . . . Jimmy Garoppolo and "Apocalypse Now".
2. Hey Darnold! . . . Sam Darnold and "Hey Arnold!".
3. A Song of Fire and Guice . . . Derrius Guice, which is pronounced 'Gice,' and the "Game of Thrones" books, "A Song of Fire and Ice".
4. The Guice is Right
5. Guice Guice Baby
6. A Kiss from a Rosen . . . Josh Rosen and Seal's "A Kiss from a Rose".
7. Saquontum Leap . . . Saquon Barkley and "Quantum Leap".
8. Easy Drake Oven . . . Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.
9. Baker Mayfields Forever . . . Baker Mayfield and "Strawberry Fields Forever".
10. Spice Gurley . . . Spice Girls and Todd Gurley.
11. Childish Grahambino . . . Childish Gambino and Jimmy Graham.
12. Lights, Kamara, Action . . . Saints running back Alvin Kamara
13. The Nervous Birds . . . It's a reference to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh who advises players not to eat chicken because "it's a nervous bird."
14. Jason Kelce's Tailor . . . It's a reference to the Eagles Super Bowl parade.
15. Foles Beat Brady
