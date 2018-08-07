The Best Fantasy Football Names Of 2018

"USA Today" put together a list of the '15 Best 2018 Fantasy Football Team Names' that they've come across...

1. Garoppolypse Now . . . Jimmy Garoppolo and "Apocalypse Now".

2. Hey Darnold! . . . Sam Darnold and "Hey Arnold!".

3. A Song of Fire and Guice . . . Derrius Guice, which is pronounced 'Gice,' and the "Game of Thrones" books, "A Song of Fire and Ice".

4. The Guice is Right

5. Guice Guice Baby

6. A Kiss from a Rosen . . . Josh Rosen and Seal's "A Kiss from a Rose".

7. Saquontum Leap . . . Saquon Barkley and "Quantum Leap".

8. Easy Drake Oven . . . Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

9. Baker Mayfields Forever . . . Baker Mayfield and "Strawberry Fields Forever".

10. Spice Gurley . . . Spice Girls and Todd Gurley.

11. Childish Grahambino . . . Childish Gambino and Jimmy Graham.

12. Lights, Kamara, Action . . . Saints running back Alvin Kamara

13. The Nervous Birds . . . It's a reference to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh who advises players not to eat chicken because "it's a nervous bird."

14. Jason Kelce's Tailor . . . It's a reference to the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

15. Foles Beat Brady

