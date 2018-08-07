The Best Fantasy Football Names Of 2018

A list of some of the best fantasy football team names of 2018 includes...

"USA Today" put together a list of the '15 Best 2018 Fantasy Football Team Names' that they've come across...

1.  Garoppolypse Now . . . Jimmy Garoppolo and "Apocalypse Now".

2.  Hey Darnold! . . . Sam Darnold and "Hey Arnold!".

3.  A Song of Fire and Guice . . . Derrius Guice, which is pronounced 'Gice,' and the "Game of Thrones" books, "A Song of Fire and Ice".

4.  The Guice is Right

5.  Guice Guice Baby

6.  A Kiss from a Rosen . . . Josh Rosen and Seal's "A Kiss from a Rose".

7.  Saquontum Leap . . . Saquon Barkley and "Quantum Leap".

8.  Easy Drake Oven . . . Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

9.  Baker Mayfields Forever . . . Baker Mayfield and "Strawberry Fields Forever".

10.  Spice Gurley . . . Spice Girls and Todd Gurley.

11.  Childish Grahambino . . . Childish Gambino and Jimmy Graham.

12.  Lights, Kamara, Action . . . Saints running back Alvin Kamara

13.  The Nervous Birds . . . It's a reference to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh who advises players not to eat chicken because "it's a nervous bird."

14.  Jason Kelce's Tailor . . . It's a reference to the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

15.  Foles Beat Brady

