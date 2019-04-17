The Best Cities To Celebrate Easter

WalletHub.com just ranked the 100 biggest cities in the country from the best place to spend Easter this year to the worst.

The rankings are based on factors including: The percent of the population that's Christian . . . churches per capita . . . brunch restaurants . . . candy and flower shops . . . egg hunt events . . . and the weather forecast.

And the 10 best cities are: New York City . . . Chicago . . . Los Angeles . . . Cincinnati, Ohio . . . ST. LOUIS . . . Pittsburgh . . . Birmingham, Alabama . . . Philadelphia . . . Orlando, Florida . . . and Las Vegas.

The 10 worst are: Hialeah, Florida . . . Garland, Texas . . . North Las Vegas, Nevada . . . Aurora, Colorado . . . Glendale, Arizona . . . Arlington, Texas . . . Irving, Texas . . . Fremont, California . . . Anchorage, Alaska . . . and Mesa, Arizona.

Click Here to see more.