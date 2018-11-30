The Best Christmas Movies Of The 2000s

"Forbes" has a list of the 10 best Christmas movies of the 21st Century. They only included full length, theatrical movies, and naturally they all include Christmas themes or settings.

Here's the list:

1. "Elf", 2003 . . . This one is a no-brainer. It's now a Christmas classic.

2. "Iron Man 3", 2013 . . . This one might not immediately come to mind when thinking of Christmas movies, but it's set during Christmas, and the plot features references to "A Christmas Carol".

3. "Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale", 2010 . . . This is the most off-the-wall selection on the list. It's an R-rated horror movie from Finland about people who discover the secret behind Santa.

4. "The Man Who Invented Christmas", 2017 . . . A drama about Charles Dickens at the time when he wrote "A Christmas Carol", and about how Ebenezer Scrooge was influenced by Charles' real-life father.

5. "Joyeux Noel", 2005 . . . A war drama based on the Christmas Truce of 1914, during World War I. It's a French movie, and was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Oscar.

6. "Arthur Christmas", 2011 . . . An animated kids movie. "Forbes" says it has, quote, "beautiful visuals, excellent humorous storytelling, and nonstop charm."

7. "Krampus", 2015 . . . A horror movie offering an alternative take on Christmas and Santa Claus.

8. "The Grinch", 2018 . . . This is the 3-D animated movie that just came out.

9. "A Christmas Carol", 2009 . . . The one that stars Jim Carrey in a bunch of CGI roles, including Ebenezer Scrooge as a young, middle-aged, and old man, and the three ghosts who haunt him.

10. "The Polar Express", 2004 . . . The CGI movie where Tom Hanks plays the conductor of a train headed for the North Pole.

