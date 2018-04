What's the best candy bar of all time? Over 8,000 people recently voted online, and KIT KAT took the top spot. Here are the top 10 overall...

1. Kit Kat.

2. Twix.

3. Snickers.

4. Milky Way.

5. Original Hershey's Bar.

6. Nestlé Crunch.

7. Butterfinger.

8. Toblerone.

9. 3 Musketeers.

10. Almond Joy.

Click Here to see more.