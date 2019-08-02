The Best Buddy Cop Movies Of All Time

Since "Hobbs & Shaw" is out this weekend, Vulture.com put together a list of the 25 best 'buddy cop' movies of all time. Here's the Top 10:

1. "The French Connection", 1971

2. "Seven", 1995

3. "In the Heat of the Night", 1967

4. The old Japanese movie "Stray Dog", 1949

5. "Lethal Weapon", 1987

6. "48 Hours", 1982

7. "Men in Black", 1997

8. "21 Jump Street", 2012 . . . The movie with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

9. "Miami Vice", 2006 . . . The movie with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

10. "The Other Guys", 2010 . . . The Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg comedy.

Click Here to see more.