The Best Buddy Cop Movies Of All Time

Are these really the BEST buddy cop movies of all time?

August 2, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Since "Hobbs & Shaw" is out this weekend, Vulture.com put together a list of the 25 best 'buddy cop' movies of all time.  Here's the Top 10:

1.  "The French Connection", 1971

2.  "Seven", 1995

3.  "In the Heat of the Night", 1967

4.  The old Japanese movie "Stray Dog", 1949

5.  "Lethal Weapon", 1987

6.  "48 Hours", 1982

7.  "Men in Black", 1997

8.  "21 Jump Street", 2012 . . . The movie with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill.

9.  "Miami Vice", 2006 . . . The movie with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

10.  "The Other Guys", 2010 . . . The Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg comedy.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Best
Buddy
cop
movies
all
Time
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

03 Aug
Jill Devine at EPC's Back to School Sale! EPC Computers
08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
View More Events