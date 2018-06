A British website asked its readers to name the Best Bad Movies of All Time, and here are some of the answers they got, in no particular order...

The "Sharknado" movies

"Deep Blue Sea", 1999

"Anaconda", 1997

"Xanadu", 1980

"Road House", 1989

"Armageddon", 1998

"Flash Gordon", 1980

"Showgirls", 1995

10. "Tremors", 1990 . . .