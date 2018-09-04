The Best Animated Shows Since "The Simpsons"

The 30th season of "The Simpsons" premieres later this month. And it was THE show that made it okay for adults to watch cartoons again. So "Vanity Fair" ranked the 30 best cartoons that have come out SINCE "The Simpsons" premiered back in 1989.

They gave the top spot to "South Park", which isn't too surprising. But there are a few shows on the list you might not expect, or even KNOW. And there were also some major snubs, like "Family Guy". It would be on a lot of people's Top 10 lists, but didn't even make their Top 30. Here's their Top 10...

1. "South Park". It premiered in 1997. Season 22 starts this month.

2. "BoJack Horseman" on Netflix. Season 5 hits this month.

3. "Animaniacs". Five seasons, from 1993 to 1998.

4. "Clone High". It only ran for one season on MTV. The characters were all kid versions of historical figures, like Abraham Lincoln, and Gandhi.

5. "Daria", 1997 to 2001 on MTV.

6. "Rick and Morty". It premiered on Adult Swim in 2013.

7. "Rocko's Modern Life", 1993 to 1996 on Nickelodeon.

8. "Futurama", 1999 to 2013 on Fox and Comedy Central.

9. "Big Mouth". It's another Netflix show. Season Two hits next month.

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants", airing on Nickelodeon since 1999.

