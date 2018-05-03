The Best And Worst Rock 'N' Roll Acts

Vulture.com ranked all 214 acts in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It was done by a longtime music columnist named Bill Wyman.

He says the ranking is about "the appropriateness" of each artist's induction, not their baseline quality, or his personal feelings toward them. He asked himself if the acts were influential . . . the "first" . . . or "simply brilliant at what they did."

He awarded the top spot to CHUCK BERRY, which isn't really all that surprising since he's one of the FOUNDERS of rock 'n' roll. Here's the Top 10...

1. Chuck Berry

2. The Beatles

3. Bob Dylan

4. Elvis Presley

5. James Brown

6. Prince

7. The Ramones

8. Nirvana

9. Buddy Holly

10. Muddy Waters

Here are the 10 Worst Acts in the Rock Hall and why:

1. Bon Jovi . . . He says they outsourced their songwriting to Desmond Child so they could focus on "hairdos and marketing." He calls their induction "comical," and says they aren't in a rock band, they're "the guys in the MOVIE about the rock band."

2. Queen . . . Quote, "When popularity is factored in, Queen is the most overrated band in the history of pop music."

3. Journey . . . "The ultimate guilty-pleasure band."

4. Chicago . . . "A self-indulgent, lite-rock ensemble known first for bringing horn charts into the mix . . . and second, for a seemingly unending string of two- and even four-record sets in the '70s."

5. Rush . . . "They lack a single song you could play for someone to try to convince them of the band's importance."

6. KISS . . . "Another band with two-and-a-half decent songs and many decades of pointless recording and touring."

7. The Moody Blues . . . He says, "they were fine for what they were, [but were] another Boomer nostalgia band getting [in] to help push tickets."

8. N.W.A . . . He notes their controversial lyrics, and says, "they're more than a footnote in rock history, but there's not much to them beyond their first album."

9. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts . . . "She never recorded a better-than-not-unlistenable album, much less a great one . . . Her hits were covers, and live, the Blackhearts were . . . decent?"

10. Red Hot Chili Peppers . . . He takes a shot at them for abandoning their naughtiness, and sucking up to the rock establishment, and notes that their manager is a member of the Rock Hall nominating committee.

