The Best And Worst NFL Offenses And Defenses For 2018

The NFL season kicks off TONIGHT with the Atlanta Falcons up against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.

So, "USA Today" put together a last minute ranking of the NFL's BEST offenses. Here are the Top Six:

1. New Orleans Saints

2. New England Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. L.A. Rams

5. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Atlanta Falcons . . . So tonight's game between the Eagles and the Falcons could be a shoot-out.

And here are the BOTTOM five offenses:

32. Buffalo Bills

31. Indianapolis Colts

30. New York Jets

29. Baltimore Ravens

28. Denver Broncos

Things aren't looking much better for the Colts on DEFENSE. "USA Today" also ranked all 32 defenses, and Indianapolis was LAST. Here's the bottom five:

32. Indianapolis Colts

31. Oakland Raiders

30. New York Giants

29. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Tampa Bay Bucs

And here are the five BEST defenses:

1. Minnesota Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Cincinnati Bengals

