The Best And Worst NFL Offenses And Defenses For 2018
The Saints have the #1 offense in the NFL, according to "USA Today".
The NFL season kicks off TONIGHT with the Atlanta Falcons up against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, "USA Today" put together a last minute ranking of the NFL's BEST offenses. Here are the Top Six:
1. New Orleans Saints
2. New England Patriots
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
4. L.A. Rams
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. Atlanta Falcons . . . So tonight's game between the Eagles and the Falcons could be a shoot-out.
And here are the BOTTOM five offenses:
32. Buffalo Bills
31. Indianapolis Colts
30. New York Jets
29. Baltimore Ravens
28. Denver Broncos
Things aren't looking much better for the Colts on DEFENSE. "USA Today" also ranked all 32 defenses, and Indianapolis was LAST. Here's the bottom five:
32. Indianapolis Colts
31. Oakland Raiders
30. New York Giants
29. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Tampa Bay Bucs
And here are the five BEST defenses:
1. Minnesota Vikings
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Baltimore Ravens
5. Cincinnati Bengals
