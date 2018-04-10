(Dreamstime)

Ben & Jerry's "Free Cone Day"

TODAY is "FREE Cone Day" at Ben & Jerry's!

April 10, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
It's "Free Cone Day" at Ben & Jerry's.  You can get a free scoop if you stop by any of their locations between noon and 8:00 P.M. tonight. 

