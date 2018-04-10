Ben & Jerry's "Free Cone Day"
TODAY is "FREE Cone Day" at Ben & Jerry's!
April 10, 2018
It's "Free Cone Day" at Ben & Jerry's. You can get a free scoop if you stop by any of their locations between noon and 8:00 P.M. tonight.
Click Here to see more.
