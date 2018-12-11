America's Favorite Christmas Movie

In a new poll of Americans' favorite Christmas movies of all time, there was a tie between...

More than 1,200 Americans were given 20 Christmas movies and TV specials, and asked to name their favorite.  In the end, "A Christmas Story" and "It's a Wonderful Life" tied for #1, both with 9% of the vote. 

Here's the Top 12:

1.  A tie between "A Christmas Story" and "It's a Wonderful Life", 9%

3.  A tie between "Home Alone" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", 7%

5.  A four-way tie between "Elf", "How the Grinch Stole Christmas", "Miracle on 34th Street", and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", 5%

9.  A four-way tie between "A Charlie Brown Christmas", "A Christmas Carol", "Nightmare Before Christmas", and "The Polar Express", 4%

