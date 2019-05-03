The Ages When We Trust Our Children To Do Certain Things

What age do you trust your kid to be home alone? To have a cell phone? To do their own laundry?

May 3, 2019
A new survey asked parents for the ages when they'd trust their kids with different tasks and responsibilities.  And here are the results...

1.  Dress themselves . . . the average was seven years old.

2.  Use the Internet with supervision . . . nine years old.

3.  Study independently for a test . . . 10-and-a-half years old.

4.  Pack their own lunch . . . 11 years old.

5.  Walk to and from the bus stop alone . . . 11 years old.

6.  Do their own laundry . . . 12 years old.

7.  Own a cell phone . . . 12-and-a-half years old.

8.  Stay home alone unsupervised . . . 13 years old.

9.  Get a job . . . 13 years old.

10.  Use the Internet unsupervised . . . 13 years old. 

