AFI's Best Movies And TV Shows Of 2018

The American Film Institute released its annual lists of the best movies and TV shows of the year.

The top movies in alphabetical order are . . . "BlacKKKlansman", "Black Panther", "Eighth Grade", "The Favourite", "First Reformed", "Green Book", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Mary Poppins Returns", "A Quiet Place", and "A Star Is Born".

The top shows are: "The Americans", "The Assassination of Gianni Versace", "Atlanta", "Barry", "Better Call Saul", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Pose", "Succession", and "This Is Us".

