AFI's Best Movies And TV Shows Of 2018

Here are the BEST movies and TV shows of the year according to AFI.

December 5, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The American Film Institute released its annual lists of the best movies and TV shows of the year.

The top movies in alphabetical order are . . . "BlacKKKlansman", "Black Panther", "Eighth Grade", "The Favourite", "First Reformed", "Green Book", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Mary Poppins Returns", "A Quiet Place", and "A Star Is Born".

The top shows are:  "The Americans", "The Assassination of Gianni Versace", "Atlanta", "Barry", "Better Call Saul", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Pose", "Succession", and "This Is Us". 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Best
movies
TV
shows
2018
AFI
American Film Institute