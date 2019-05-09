The Actresses Americans Want To Play Their Mom In A Movie

Since Mother's Day is Sunday, a survey asked 2,000 Americans which actress they'd like to play THEIR mother in a movie.

And apparently, award nominations are important to a lot of people, because MERYL STREEP is #1.

Here's the Top 10...

1. Meryl Streep

2. Sally Field

3. Julia Roberts

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Angelina Jolie

6. Oprah Winfrey

7. Jennifer Aniston

8. Michelle Obama

9. Melissa McCarthy

10. Queen Latifah

