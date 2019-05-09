The Actresses Americans Want To Play Their Mom In A Movie
What actress would you want to play your MOM in a movie?
May 9, 2019
Since Mother's Day is Sunday, a survey asked 2,000 Americans which actress they'd like to play THEIR mother in a movie.
And apparently, award nominations are important to a lot of people, because MERYL STREEP is #1.
Here's the Top 10...
1. Meryl Streep
2. Sally Field
3. Julia Roberts
4. Jennifer Lopez
5. Angelina Jolie
6. Oprah Winfrey
7. Jennifer Aniston
8. Michelle Obama
9. Melissa McCarthy
10. Queen Latifah
Click Here to see more.