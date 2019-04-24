Actors You May Have Not Known Who Voiced Cartoon Characters

Here are some actors who voiced animated characters that you may not know...

1. The guy who voiced Optimus Prime on the '80s "Transformers" series is also Eeyore from "Winnie the Pooh". His name is Peter Cullen . . . and he also voiced Monterey Jack in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers", as well as the evil KARR in "Knight Rider". (Not to be confused with KITT.)

2. Val Kilmer was Moses in "The Prince of Egypt".

3. Bruce Willis was Spike in the movie "Rugrats Go Wild".

4. Jessica Walter from "Arrested Development" was the voice of Fran Sinclair on "Dinosaurs".

5. Alexander Gould, who played Shane Botwin on "Weeds" voiced Nemo in "Finding Nemo".

6. Robert Downey Jr. was Lois' long lost brother Patrick Pewterschmidt in an old episode of "Family Guy".

7. Dustin Hoffman was Benedict Arnold on the early 2000s educational show "Liberty's Kids".

8. George Clooney voiced the doctor in "South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut".

9. Johnny Cash was the space coyote in an old episode of "The Simpsons".

10. Clancy Brown . . . Captain Hadley from "The Shawshank Redemption" . . . voices Mr. Krabs on "SpongeBob SquarePants". He also voiced the fire demon Surtur in "Thor: Ragnarok".

11. Busta Rhymes voiced the Reptar Wagon in "The Rugrats Movie".

12. Tate Donovan . . . Jimmy Cooper from "The O.C." . . . was Hercules in the 1997 animated movie. He also played Tom Shayes in "Damages".

13. Matt Damon voiced Cale Tucker in "Titan A.E." He also lent his voice to the English version of "Ponyo" . . . was the narrative voice of the Stallion Spirit in "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron" . . . and voiced a krill in "Happy Feet Two".

14. The guy who voiced Doug Funnie on "Doug!" was ALSO Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg, Zapp Brannigan and others on "Futurama".

His name is Billy West, and he was also Ren (on Season 3 to Season 5) and Stimpy on "The Ren & Stimpy Show", and he's the current voice of the red M&M.

Bonus: Did you know Justin Timberlake was the guy who said "I'm lovin' it" in the McDonald's commercials?

Click Here to see more.