Actors Who Will Always Be Identified With One Role

Typecasting isn't always a bad thing...

June 4, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Buzzfeed has a list of "24 Actors Who Will Forever Be Defined By That One Character".  Here's their Top 10...

1. Roberty Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man

2. Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

3. Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

4. Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator

6. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

7. Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker

8. John Krasinski as Jim Halpert

9. Kit Harington as Jon Snow

10. Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
actors
be
identified
one
Role
Courtney & Company
Always
defined