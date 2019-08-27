Actors Who Originally Auditioned For One Role, But Got Cast In Another

It happens all the time in Hollywood when actors audition for a role, and the producers hook them up with ANOTHER part in the same production. Here are some famous examples...

1. Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor in the Marvel Universe . . . ended up playing Loki.

2. Sandra Oh auditioned to play Miranda on "Grey's Anatomy" . . . ended up playing Cristina.

3. Heath Ledger auditioned for Bruce Wayne in "Batman Begins" . . . ended up playing the Joker in "The Dark Knight".

4. Courteney Cox originally auditioned for Rachel on "Friends" . . . got the role of Monica.

5. Rachel McAdams auditioned for Cady in "Mean Girls" . . . ended up playing Regina.

6. Rainn Wilson auditioned to play Michael on "The Office" . . . but ended up as Dwight.

7. Liam Hemsworth set his sights on Peeta in "The Hunger Games" . . . but ended up playing Gale.

8. Laura Prepon auditioned to play Piper on "Orange Is the New Black" . . . but ended up playing Alex.

