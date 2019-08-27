Actors Who Originally Auditioned For One Role, But Got Cast In Another
Here are some actors who auditioned for one role, but were cast in another.
It happens all the time in Hollywood when actors audition for a role, and the producers hook them up with ANOTHER part in the same production. Here are some famous examples...
1. Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor in the Marvel Universe . . . ended up playing Loki.
2. Sandra Oh auditioned to play Miranda on "Grey's Anatomy" . . . ended up playing Cristina.
3. Heath Ledger auditioned for Bruce Wayne in "Batman Begins" . . . ended up playing the Joker in "The Dark Knight".
4. Courteney Cox originally auditioned for Rachel on "Friends" . . . got the role of Monica.
5. Rachel McAdams auditioned for Cady in "Mean Girls" . . . ended up playing Regina.
6. Rainn Wilson auditioned to play Michael on "The Office" . . . but ended up as Dwight.
7. Liam Hemsworth set his sights on Peeta in "The Hunger Games" . . . but ended up playing Gale.
8. Laura Prepon auditioned to play Piper on "Orange Is the New Black" . . . but ended up playing Alex.
