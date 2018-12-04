The Actors And Actresses Who Have Been In The Worst-Reviewed Movies Since 2000

A research company has crunched the data to find out which actors actually DO have the worst track record.

They included actors and actresses who have had major roles in at least 20 live action movies over the past 20 years. Then, they went to Metacritic, which gives each movie a score based on reviews, and calculated each actor's average.

The actor with the lowest score is MIKE EPPS, whose movies include "Resident Evil: Extinction" and "The Hangover Part 3". Kevin Pollak is next, followed by Josh Duhamel, Robin Williams, and Gerard Butler.

The actress with the lowest score is JESSICA ALBA, whose movies include "Mechanic: Resurrection" and "Good Luck Chuck". Jessica Biel is next, followed by Heather Graham, Radha Mitchell, and Kathy Bates, who's been nominated for three Oscars, and won Best Actress for "Misery".

The study also looked at the highest-rated actors: Carey Mulligan and Sally Hawkins are tops among women . . . while Adam Driver and Leonardo DiCaprio have the highest average scores among the men.

